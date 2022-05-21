Shweta Tiwari gets married again? Her ‘wedding pic’ goes viral

Mumbai: The gorgeous diva Shweta Tiwari is one of the most celebrated female stars in the television industry. She rose to fame with her iconic role of Prerna in the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She won millions of hearts with her performance and kept the audience hooked to the screens.

Speaking about her personal life, Shweta Tiwari is a mother of two children — Reyansh and Palak. The actress got married twice but her both marriages failed badly. Palak is from her first husband Raja Chaudhary and Reyansh is from her second husband Abhinav Kohli.

And now, a picture of Shweta dressed in wedding avatar is surfacing on social media. In the viral picture, Shweta can be seen donning bridal red outfit. Seeing this, netiznens wondered if the actress got married for the third time. However, nothing as such has happened and we are here to tell you the truth.

The picture of Shweta is from the set of ‘Mere Dad Ki Dulhan’ where she is seen getting married in the serial with Varun Barola.

On the professional front, Shweta Tiwari has been a part of several other TV soaps like — Parvarrish, Begusarai and Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. She also took part in several reality shows including Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss.