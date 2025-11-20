SIA raids Kashmir Times office, recovers AK rifles’ catridges

Jammu: The State Investigation Agency of the Jammu and Kashmir Police raided the office of the Kashmir Times on Thursday, November 20, for allegedly promoting activities against the country and recovered cartridges of AK rifles and some rounds of pistol, among other things.

The SIA investigators reportedly conducted a thorough search of the office, examining its newspapers and computers.

According to PTI, an official said that a case has been registered against the newspaper for “glorification of activities inimical to the interests of the country.”

A case has been registered against the agency and its promoters. They are likely to be called in for questioning soon.

#BREAKING: J&K Police SIA raids Kashmir Times newspaper office in Jammu for indulging in anti national activities and spreading disaffection against the country and threatening sovereignty. SIA FIR names Anuradha Bhasin, Editor of Kashmir Times who is likely to be quizzed for her… pic.twitter.com/4AIFSFrvKQ — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) November 20, 2025

Local media reported that an FIR has also been filed against Anuradha Bhasin, the executive editor of the newspaper.

Kashmir Times responds

The news agency has responded to the raids on their website, calling it “yet another attempt to silence us.”

“Criticising the government is not the same as being inimical to the state. In fact, it is the very opposite.” It stated that its questioning nature is “essential to a healthy democracy.”

“Our work of holding power to account, investigating corruption, and amplifying marginalised voices strengthens our nation. It does not weaken it,” they wrote.

“We are being targeted precisely because we continue to do this work. In an era when critical voices are increasingly scarce, we remain one of the few independent outlets willing to speak truth to power.”

“Journalism is not a crime. Accountability is not treason. And we will continue to inform, investigate, and advocate for those who depend on us. The state may have the power to raid our offices. But it cannot raid our commitment to the truth,” their statement read.

J-K Dy CM’s response to the raid

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Singh Choudhary reacted to the raid on the Kashmir Times office, stating that action should follow only in cases where wrongdoing is established, not for the sake of pressure.

“If they have done something wrong, then action should be taken. If they have done wrong, they will face the consequences. But it should not be done just to pressurise. If you do it only to pressurise, then that will be wrong”, Choudhary told reporters.

“Journalism should get an open environment. It is the fourth pillar of democracy. They should be given a chance so that they can keep their voice strong. If someone is publishing the truth, they should not be pressured,” said Choudhary.

Referring to the SIA action, he said he would not comment on the functioning of the agencies’ investigations but stressed the need for uniform standards. “If you want to conduct raids, then carry out raids on everyone. Do not pick and choose,” he said.

Kashmir Times was founded by Ved Bhasin, father of the current editor-in-chief, Anuradha, in 1954. It first circulated as a weekly publication and was converted to a daily ten years later. It is the oldest and largest circulated newspaper of Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier in 2020, its Srinagar office was shut by the government, prompting it to go online.

With the SIA insisting that “platforms must not be misused to promote seditious or separatist ideas,” the operation highlights the continuous crackdown in Kashmir.

(With inputs from PTI)