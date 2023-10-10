Siasat, Continental Hospital health camp benefits dozens of patients

Hyderabad: A health camp, organized by Continental Hospitals in collaboration with Siasat Daily, provided essential medical services to dozens of patients.

The camp offered various specialized diagnostic tests, including 2D Echo, free of charge. Additionally, a cancer prevention and detection screening kit, specifically designed for women, was distributed at a subsidized rate to aid early cancer detection and treatment.

Chief Dr. Khusro Saleem Qazi highlighted the hospital’s commitment to providing diagnostic facilities for cancer detection and treatment.

Dr. Guru N. Reddy, the hospital’s Chairman, initiated this initiative to support women’s health. The camp offers laboratory and radiology tests for women at significantly reduced rates, with support from Siasat Daily.

Women interested in cancer diagnosis and obtaining subsidized coupons for these services can contact +917337320341. This cancer screening program will run until December 31, 2023, helping women access crucial healthcare services for their well-being.