Siasat, Faiz-e-Aam Trust to organize free seminar on professional technical courses

Hyderabad: Siasat and Faiz-e-Aam Trust in collaboration with SETWIN and Kalasaa is going to organize a seminar on online and offline professional technical courses on Sunday.
SSC, intermediate, graduation, and engineering students can attend the seminar which is going to be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on February 27.
The technical courses include
- Diesel Mechanic
- Mobile Technician
- Refrigerator & Accounting
- Hardware and Networking
- Electric Bike & Car Mechanic
- Auto Mobile Electrician
- Solar Panel & etc
- Electrician
Interested candidates can attend the seminar at Mahboob Hussain Jigar Hall, Siasat office, opposite Ramakrishna Theatre, Abids.
Free job oriented IT courses
Siasat and Faiz-e-Aam Trust are also providing free job oriented IT courses at Masjid Khazana Aab Doodh Bowli.
These courses include US IT recruitment, C programming, and Java Web Development.
For further details, candidates can dial cellphone numbers 9393876978 or 9652813994.