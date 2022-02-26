Siasat, Faiz-e-Aam Trust to organize free seminar on professional technical courses

Hyderabad: Siasat and Faiz-e-Aam Trust in collaboration with SETWIN and Kalasaa is going to organize a seminar on online and offline professional technical courses on Sunday.

SSC, intermediate, graduation, and engineering students can attend the seminar which is going to be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on February 27.

The technical courses include

Diesel Mechanic Mobile Technician Refrigerator & Accounting Hardware and Networking Electric Bike & Car Mechanic Auto Mobile Electrician Solar Panel & etc Electrician

Interested candidates can attend the seminar at Mahboob Hussain Jigar Hall, Siasat office, opposite Ramakrishna Theatre, Abids.

Free job oriented IT courses

Siasat and Faiz-e-Aam Trust are also providing free job oriented IT courses at Masjid Khazana Aab Doodh Bowli.

These courses include US IT recruitment, C programming, and Java Web Development.

For further details, candidates can dial cellphone numbers 9393876978 or 9652813994.