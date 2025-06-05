Siasat felicitates inter BiPC students for scoring above 90 percent

Hyderabad: Education is the most powerful tool to uplift India’s Muslim community and secure a dignified future, said Congress MLC Amer Ali Khan, addressing a packed felicitation ceremony at the Siasat Auditorium on Tuesday.

The event, part of an ongoing initiative by Amer Ali Khan, honoured 373 students who scored above 90% in the Intermediate BPC stream. Over 1,500 students had registered online after an open call for applications, and the selected achievers were awarded for their academic excellence. The goal of the event was not just to celebrate high scores but to foster a culture of academic pride and ambition among Muslim youth.

“This is not just a function. It is a movement. A campaign to create a new atmosphere of success and academic pride among Muslims,” Amer Ali Khan said, outlining the vision behind the initiative.

Students who scored between 99% and 99.6%, a total of 43 were awarded cash prizes, certificates, medals, and boAt smartwatches with tagline of “Smart Watches for Smart Students”. An additional 204 students who secured 95% and above received smartwatches as a token of encouragement.

Amer Ali Khan spoke with emotion about the challenges faced by the Muslim community. He encouraged the students to aim high and believe in their potential. “Knowledge is noor (light), and hard work is ibaadat (worship). With Allah’s help, even the impossible becomes possible.”

Drawing on historical examples, he said: “Our heroes like Muhammad bin Qasim, Salahuddin Ayyubi, and Imam Bukhari were once students like you. They changed the world through knowledge. With the right support, these brilliant students will rise as leaders, scientists, doctors, and educators.”

Students were felicitated across various score brackets:

43 students with 99% and above

97 with 98% and above

49 with 97% and above

36 with 96% and above

33 with 95% and above

27 with 94% and above

29 with 93% and above

19 with 92% and above

98 with 91% and above

19 with 90%

The ceremony aimed to ignite long-term ambition. “You must now become brand ambassadors of the community let your success speak for every Muslim child who dreams of a better future,” he told the awardees.

The event highlighted the importance of both male and female education. Faiz-e-Aam Trust Secretary Iftekhar Hussain used the platform to appeal to parents, especially regarding their daughters, “Girls often perform better than boys. We must support their education and stop the trend of marrying them off right after their board exams.”

The ceremony began with the recitation of the Quran and ended with the distribution of medals, certificates, and awards. Amer Ali Khan, despite his political and administrative commitments, remained present throughout the event, personally handing over awards and encouraging the students and their families. Among the other dignitaries Asghar Ali Khan, Director, M.A. Hameed, Career Counselor, Zahed Farooqui, Director, Siasat Hub, N. Snehith, Manager, Sai Sree, Manager. Senior journalist Mohammed Riyaz Ahmed ran the proceedings.

The auditorium echoed with applause, pride, and a renewed sense of direction for the community. The event stood as a powerful message that education is not just a path to employment, but a route to empowerment, dignity, and leadership.