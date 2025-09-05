Siasat Hub to launch India’s first Media Incubator in Hyderabad: Amer Ali Khan

Hyderabad: Siasat Hub Foundation (S-Hub) has announced plans to establish India’s first dedicated Media Incubator in Hyderabad under the leadership of Amer Ali Khan, News Editor of The Siasat Daily. The initiative is designed to train and support youth in journalism, content creation, and digital media, while fostering new-age media startups and creators.

Honoured to meet Mr. Sasi Kumar, Chairman, Asian College of Journalism, and Mr. A.S. Paneerselvam, DG, Chennai Institute of Journalism today. Discussions were focused on collaboration for Siasat Hub's initiative to launch India’s first #Media Academy & #Incubator in #Hyderabad. pic.twitter.com/ZjpuMNAeJ9 — Amer Ali Khan (@AmerAliKhan_INC) September 4, 2025

As part of this vision, Amer Ali Khan is touring leading journalism institutions across the country to study best practices. On Thursday in Chennai, he met Mr. Sasi Kumar, Chairman of Asian College of Journalism, and Mr. A.S. Paneerselvam, Director General of the Chennai Institute of Journalism, to explore collaborative opportunities.

The project will be developed in two phases—beginning with a Mass Media and Journalism Academy and later evolving into a Media Incubation Centre.

Phase 1: Siasat Mass Media and Journalism Academy

The Academy will provide short-term courses in digital journalism, video production, content creation, podcasting, PR, and freelancing. Training will focus on practical skills, with industry exposure through partnerships with media houses, OTT platforms, YouTube creators, and PR firms.

Students will benefit from Siasat’s vast media network, receive certificates, and gain opportunities for internships, freelance careers, and launching their own content platforms.

Phase 2: Media Incubation Centre

The project will expand into a full-fledged Media Incubation Centre, offering:

Co-working spaces for startups and creators Studios and production equipment Business and legal mentorship Seed funding through CSR and grants Launch support for media ventures such as YouTube channels, podcasts, portals, and agencies

The initiative will encourage innovation in media, with incubation ideas ranging from hyperlocal YouTube channels and minority voice podcasts to fact-checking platforms and digital storytelling startups.

Amer Ali Khan said the program blends Siasat’s legacy in journalism with modern digital opportunities. “The Academy will skill the youth, and the Incubator will empower them to become creators and entrepreneurs,” he noted.