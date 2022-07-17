Siasat Millat Fund, Faiza-e-Aam Trust render ideal community services: Ghulam Yazdani

Hyderabad: Blessed are those good samaritans whose hearts are filled with the spirit of community and welfare service to the poor, destitute, oppressed and those who help the deserving students. The Editor Siasat Daily Zahid Ali Khan and secretary Faiza-e-Aam trust Iftikhar Hussain are two such good samaritans who are always at the forefront in rendering welfare and community services to the people, said Ghulam Yazdani a distinguished legal expert and lawyer in his written statement.

“While Zahid Ali Khan expanded the vista of welfare and national services to a larger section of society irrespective of caste, linguistic and religious consideration Iftikhar Hussain of Faiza-e-Aam trust helped hundreds of deserving boys and girls students and poor, needy families and handicap persons to enable them to stand on their feet,” the statement said.

“Siasat Millat Fund took active part in welfare activities and expanded its welfare activities from South to North and East to West. It always helped those affected from force majeure (flooding earthquake) or victims of communal violence,” the statement added.

The statement further stated that Faiza-e-Aam trust always kept pace with Siasat Millat Fund in rendering help to poor boys and girl students.

“The Siasat daily through its welfare activities has become a movement and became the voice of the oppressed and communal violence victims. Similarly, the Faiza-e-Aam trust has carved a niche for itself as an organization who is always in vanguard to help the poor irrespective of caste, creed or religion. The role of those who donate for Siasat Millat fund and Faiza-e-Aam trust also play a great role in this community services,” Ghulam Yazdani statement concludes.