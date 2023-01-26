Siasat Millat Fund, LOBA to organise Du-Ba-Du Mulaqat at Moula Ali

Hyderabad: Siasat Millat Fund in association with Lalaguda Old Boys Association will organise Du-Ba-Du Mulaqat program on Sunday, January 29, from 10 am to 4 pm at The Real Function Hall near Moula Ali cross road.

Maulana Mufti Sarwar will be the Chief Guest and Muhammad Ayub will be the Guest of Honour. Syed Tajuddin, President LOBA, Muhammad Jahangir Secretary and Convener, Muhammad Usman, Organizing Secretary, Sheikh Hussain and Sadiq Hussain Owners Royal Function Hall will attend the program.

Parents have been requested to carry more than one copy of photographs and biodata of boys and girls with them. In the program, the parents will have to register the profiles of their loved onces for which a registration fee of Rs 500 has been set, which will valid for one year. Registered parents can also get access to the profile at Siasat Office on all week days with this registration card.

Separate counters for Engineering, Graduate, Post Graduate, MBBS, MD, BDS, Pharmacy, Diploma Holders, Boys and Girls of Late Marriage and Counters for Disabled will be present in the programme.

Apart from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the Du-Ba-Du Mulaqat programme has gained popularity in almost all the states of the country as well as foreign countries like America, Canada, Australia and Gulf countries with Hyderabad diaspora.

Parents are advised to carry sanitizers and masks with them. Further details can be availed from the Programme Coordinator Khalid Mohiuddin Asad on phone numbers 9848004353-9391160364.