Siasat Millat Fund organises 125th Du Ba Du program in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Siasat Millat Fund organized the 125th matrimonial alliance program Du-Ba-Du on Sunday at NS Palace Function Hall, Amberpet. A large number of parents attended the program in search of the alliance for their loved ones.

Maulana Mufti Muhammad Saadat Hussain, Imam and Khateeb of Arafat Mosque and General Secretary Saleha Educational Society, said that the efforts being made under the auspices of the Siasat Daily and Millat Fund to fix alliance between a boy and a girl were successful in this program. It has become popular at the international level for which Zahid Ali Khan, Editor of Siasat, Zaheeruddin Ali Khan and Amer Ali Khan deserve congratulations.

He said that these days parents pay exorbitant fees after the marriage is fixed by the agents (Mushaitas) in search of a relationship for their boys and girls’ marriages. He said that the truth should always be presented in relationships, which Allah has commanded that whoever speaks the truth, the Lord of the Universe will correct his deeds and forgive him.

Syed Tajuddin, President, Lalaguda Old Boys Association (LOBA) welcomed the parents. Muhammad Jahangir, Secretary LOBA stresses on ending the sectarian differences among the Muslim community.

Muhammad Arif Hussain, Muhammad Abid Hussain, Muhammad Akbar Hussain Owners of NS Palace Function Hall and others were present on the occasion.

In this program, separate registration counters were set up for boys and girls. Among the volunteers Samiya, Yasmin, Shamim, Kausar Sana, Karim, Muskan, Firdous and Gausiya were present at the registration counter of boys and girls. Muhammad Nazim Ali, Muhammadi, Shahana, Amir, Abdullah, Taskin, Ashraf, Kausar Jahan, Imtiaz Tarannum, Sania, Shahbaz, Dr. Durdana, Amina Khan and others were present at engineering, graduation, SSC, Inter and MBBS, Differently-abled and Late Marriage Counters respectively. Khalid Mohiuddin Asad coordinated the program, while Shaik Nizamuddin Layeeq, Shaik Ahmed Ali, Azher, Farzana, Nasrullah Khan were present in the Management committee.

On the occasion of the completion of 125 programs, volunteers expressed their happiness by cutting a cake at NS Palace function hall, Amberpet. A large number of parents and well-wishers were also present in the program.