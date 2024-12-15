Siasat Millat Fund organizes 138th Du-Ba-Du program today

Hyderabad: The Siasat Millat Fund is organizing its 138th Du-Ba-Du Mulaqat program, aimed at facilitating matrimonial alliances between boys and girls, on December 15. The event will take place at the Abid Ali Khan Centenary Hall, located at The Siasat Daily premises, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

So far, 137 such programs have been successfully held across cities, suburbs, and districts.

Instructions for participants

Parents and guardians attending the event are advised to carry additional copies of the biodata and photographs of their loved ones for easy reference.

For first-time attendees, a registration fee of Rs. 1,000 is applicable. Upon payment, a registration card will be issued, which can be used for follow-up visits at The Siasat Daily office on working days between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Special features of the program

The program will feature dedicated counters for individuals with qualifications such as graduates, postgraduates, MBBS, MD, BDS, pharmacy, and diploma holders. There will also be a counter specifically for late marriages and another exclusively for differently-abled individuals.

Additionally, those who wish to search for alliances from the comfort of their homes can opt to become members of Siasat Matri during the Du-Ba-Du program.

For further information, participants can contact the program coordinator, Khalid Mohiuddin Asad, at 9848004353 or 9391160364.