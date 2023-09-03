Siasat Millat Fund to organise 129th Du Ba Du program today

Those who wish to become members of Siasat Matri during Du ba Du can avail of 10 percent discount on packages.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan|   Published: 3rd September 2023 8:41 am IST
File photo

Hyderabad: Siasat and Millat Fund to organize a 129th Du-Ba-Du Mulaqat program for matrimonial alliance between boys and girls at Red Rose Palace, Nampally on Sunday, September 3 from 10 am to 4 pm.

So far, 128 programs have been organized in both cities, suburbs and districts.

Parents and guardians are advised to keep additional copies of biodata and photographs of their loved ones for ready reference. Parents who are attending this program for the first time have to pay a registration fee of Rs. 1000. A registration card will be issued for follow-up visits at the office of the Siasat Daily on all working days between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

At this program, there will be counters for graduates, postgraduate, MBBS, MD, BDS, pharmacy, diploma holders, and late marriage. A separate counter for differently-abled will also be there.

An online registration facility has been set up for parents who want to search alliance while sitting at home. Those who wish to become members of Siasat Matri during Du ba Du can avail of a 10 percent discount on packages.

More details can be obtained from the program coordinator Khalid Mohiuddin Asad by dialing 9848004353-9391160364.

