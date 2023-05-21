Siasat Millat Fund’s 127th Du-Ba-Du helps in finalising matrimonial alliances

Hyderabad: Siasat Millat Fund organizes the 127th matrimonial alliance program, Du-Ba-Du, on Saturday at Bin Trif Function Hall in Engine Bowli, Hyderabad. Despite the scorching summer, a significant number of parents attended the program in search of suitable alliances for their loved ones. Additionally, parents from districts such as Warangal, Mahboobnagar, and Kurnool also participated in the event.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Nazim Ali emphasized the importance of moral values within the Muslim community and urged them to avoid unnecessary expenses and meaningless rituals. He advised parents to prioritize the character and education of prospective partners rather than focusing solely on physical attributes such as height and complexion.

Former MFC member, Ahmed Ali, addressed the audience and emphasized the significance of equipping girls with education, religious duties, and cooking skills. He expressed concern that in today’s society, priority is given to material possessions and job prospects rather than these essential qualities.

Ilyas Basha, shed light on a recent incident in Jagtial that had reverberated throughout the country. Basha highlighted the bravery and resilience of a young girl who fearlessly stood up against a misbehaving police officer, leading to his subsequent arrest. This inspiring tale of courage served as a poignant reminder of the importance of empowering girls to assert their rights and break free from the constraints of societal expectations. Ilyas Basha commended the girl’s remarkable actions and urged parents to raise their daughters to be bold, independent, and unafraid to challenge the status quo. He emphasized the need for a society that supports and encourages girls to develop a strong sense of self-worth, enabling them to navigate life’s challenges with confidence and determination. By advocating for the empowerment of girls, Ilyas Basha aimed to make their voices heard, and play an active role in shaping a brighter future for her children and generations to come.

The program featured separate registration counters for boys and girls. A total of 61 new profiles were registered. The program was also telecasted live on Siasat’s social media platforms.

Volunteers, including Samiya, Yasmin, Shamim, Kausar Sana, Karim, Muskan, Firdous, and Gausiya, were present at the registration counters. Muhammad Nazim Ali, Muhammadi, Shahana, Amir, Abdullah, Taskin, Ashraf, Kausar Jahan, Imtiaz Tarannum, Sania, Shahbaz, Dr. Durdana, Amina Khan, and others assisted at the engineering, graduation, SSC, Inter and MBBS, Differently-abled, and Late Marriage Counters respectively.

Khalid Mohiuddin Asad efficiently coordinated the program, while Shaik Nizamuddin Layeeq, Shaik Ahmed Ali, Azher, Farzana, and Nasrullah Khan formed the competent Management committee.