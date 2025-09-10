Siasat to offer free demo of AI prompt engineering on September 11

The course will be offered to B.Tech, B.com and BSc graduates.

Hyderabad: Siasat Daily’s Mahboob Hussain Jigar Career Guidance Centre is going to start the AI prompt engineering course on September 11, 2025. The centre is going to provide free demo and first class on Thursday.

The course will be offered to B.Tech, B.com and BSc graduates. It will help them in starting careers in AI (Artificial intelligence) and become a part of the IT revolution.

The requirements for the course are laptop and English proficiency.

On Thursday, free demo will be provided by industry expert. It will begin at 7:30 pm.

For more details, candidates can contact 9393876978 or 9652813992.

