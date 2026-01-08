Siasat to offer free demo of Digital Marketing with AI on January 9

Hyderabad: Siasat Daily’s Mahboob Hussain Jigar Career Guidance Centre is going to start the Digital Marketing with AI course on January 9, 2026. The centre is going to provide free demo and first class on Friday.

The course will be offered to beginners, students & job seekers and business owners. It will help them in starting careers in Digital Marketing.

On Friday, free demo will be provided by industry expert. It will begin at 6:30 pm.

During the training, the following will be taught

WordPress website SEO Social Media Marketing AI Tools.

For more details, candidates can contact 9393876978.