Siasat’s matchmaking initiative ‘Dubadu’ holds its 150th program

Hyderabad: They came, they met, and they found hope. For countless families struggling to find suitable matrimonial alliances, the journey is often long, stressful and uncertain. But at the Dubadu programme organised by The Siasat Daily, the search for a life partner becomes considerably easier.

The 150th edition of the face-to-face matrimonial programme, held at the Red Rose Function Hall in Nampally on Sunday, June 14, witnessed an enthusiastic turnout of parents seeking alliances for their sons and daughters. Many left the venue with promising leads, while some even succeeded in finalising prospective matches.

What began as a modest initiative in 1995 has today evolved into one of the most trusted matrimonial platforms in the city. When Siasat Editor Zahid Ali Khan and Managing Editor Zaheeruddin Ali Khan launched the programme over three decades ago, they perhaps did not anticipate the enormous impact it would have on the lives of thousands of families, especially those from the middle and lower-middle classes.

Over the years, the Dubadu programme has become a ray of hope for parents who often find the search for suitable alliances both time-consuming and expensive. The initiative has enabled hundreds of families to connect with prospective matches in a dignified, transparent and convenient manner.

The programme was conceived with the objective of easing the difficulties faced by families in arranging marriages and bringing simplicity back into Muslim matrimonial practices. By categorising prospective brides and grooms according to educational qualifications and other criteria, the organisers have made the process systematic and user-friendly.

Marriage in Islam is regarded as a sacred bond and a means of strengthening society. Yet, in many communities, marriages have increasingly become associated with extravagant spending and social pressures. The trend set by affluent sections often places an unbearable financial burden on middle-class families. Through Dubadu, Siasat has sought to promote simple and dignified marriages in accordance with Islamic teachings, helping families avoid unnecessary expenditure while fulfilling an important social responsibility.

For years now, Siasat has been conducting the programme regularly in different parts of the city and districts. Families can also visit the Siasat office throughout the week to browse matrimonial profiles and seek assistance.

The arrangements at Sunday’s programme reflected the organisers’ experience and efficiency. Separate counters were set up for postgraduates, graduates, engineering and medical professionals, as well as for candidates with Intermediate and SSC qualifications. Dedicated sections were also arranged for Hafiz, Aalim, differently-abled persons, second marriages and late marriages.

Carrying photographs and biodata of their wards, parents moved from one counter to another, carefully examining profiles and exchanging details with interested families. The atmosphere was one of cautious optimism and shared aspirations.

“The best part is that we do not have to run from place to place. Under one roof, we can find hundreds of profiles to choose from,” remarked a woman, echoing the sentiments of many parents present at the venue.

An interesting feature of the programme was the colour-coded identification system. Upon registration, parents of boys were given blue ribbons, while parents of girls received pink ribbons, making interaction easier and more organised.

A registration fee of Rs. 1,000 is collected from participants, but the amount serves a larger humanitarian purpose. The funds are deposited in the Siasat Millat Fund. “The money collected is utilised for welfare activities, including education of underprivileged children and burial services for unclaimed bodies,” said Asghar Ali Khan, who now oversees the Dubadu programme following the demise of his father, Zaheeruddin Ali Khan.

The event also featured an enlightening address by Maulana Ibrahim, who explained the Islamic concept of marriage. Quoting verses from the Holy Quran and sayings of Prophet Muhammad (pbuh), he emphasised that Allah created humanity from a single pair of male and female and made them into nations and tribes so that they may know one another.

Citing the well-known Hadith, he reminded the audience that “the best among people are those who are most beneficial to mankind.”

As the Dubadu programme completed its 150th edition, it stood as a testimony to how a simple yet visionary initiative can transform lives, strengthen families and uphold values of compassion, simplicity and social welfare. In an age of rising wedding expenses and growing social pressures, Siasat’s pioneering effort continues to bring hearts together – one alliance at a time