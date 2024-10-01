Siasat's New Zealand correspondent Syed Mujeeb’s daughter ties knot in Melbourne.

The daughter of Syed Mujeeb, Siasat’s New Zealand correspondent, Kashifa Farnaaz Syeda, tied the knot with Abdul Baqi Mohammad on September 30 in Melbourne, Australia.

Kashifa is a B.Tech graduate from Auckland University, while Abdul Baqi Mohammad holds B.Tech and MBA degrees from Australia. Baqi is the son of Mohammed Abdul Bari, an assistant professor at Shadan College in Hyderabad.

The wedding ceremony took place at Sufra Jannat Al Mandi, Reservoir Dr, Coolaroo, Melbourne, VIC. The Valima reception was held on October 1 at Grand Restaurant, Mt Derrimut Rd, Deer Park, VIC 3023, Melbourne.

Kashifa’s family members, including Tahseen Sultana, Syed Mutayyeb Zeeshan, Syed Haseeb Adnan (Senior Software Engineer at Airbnb, Seattle, Washington, USA), Dr. Mohammed Kashif M.B.B.S, Mohammed Athar Ali, Syed Mazher Ali, Mohammed Kamran, Imranuddin Hyder, Mohd Abdul Azeem, Mohd Abdul Kaleem, Inas Houssaini (Belgium), and Miss Tamlyn Sullivan (Auckland, New Zealand), warmly welcomed the guests.

Following the marriage, Syed Mujeeb received heartfelt messages not only from family and well-wishers but also from prominent figures in New Zealand, including Rt. Hon. Christopher Luxon, Prime Minister of New Zealand; Ms. Neeta Bhushan, High Commissioner of India in Wellington, New Zealand; Hon. Nicola Willis, Minister of Finance, Public Service, Social Investment, and Associate Minister for Climate Change; Hon. Chris Penk, Associate Minister for Immigration; Hon. David Seymour, Associate Minister for Education; Hon. Melissa Lee, Minister for Economic Development, Minister for Ethnic Communities, and Associate Minister for ACC; and Hon. Dr. Carlos Cheung, MP.