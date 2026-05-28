Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar share emotional moments at farewell meet

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar shared emotional moments during a breakfast meeting held at the Chief Minister’s official residence ‘Kaveri’ on Thursday, May 28, amid intense speculation over a leadership change in the state Congress government.

DK Shivakumar arrived at Siddaramaiah’s residence in the morning for the farewell-style breakfast gathering and warmly embraced the Chief Minister. In an emotional gesture, the Deputy CM also reportedly touched Siddaramaiah’s feet and sought his blessings before the meeting began.

One on one discussion

Before the ministers joined the gathering, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar held a separate one-on-one discussion. Later, senior ministers and cabinet colleagues participated in the breakfast meeting organised ahead of Siddaramaiah’s expected resignation from the Chief Minister’s post later in the day.

During the meeting, Siddaramaiah is said to have told his cabinet colleagues that he was stepping down willingly and without any bitterness.

“I have no pain or disappointment. I am resigning wholeheartedly. It is my duty to obey the directions of the party high command,” Siddaramaiah reportedly told ministers during the interaction.

The Chief Minister also reportedly referred to the earlier power-sharing understanding within the Congress and informed his colleagues about his decision to resign. However, he refrained from naming his successor and said the party high command would take the final decision regarding the next Chief Minister.

“The high command leaders will decide who will become the next CM. They will handle the further process,” he said.

Senior ministers participate in breakfast meeting

The breakfast meeting witnessed the participation of several senior ministers including G. Parameshwara, M. B. Patil, Priyank Kharge, Satish Jarkiholi, Lakshmi Hebbalkar, K. J. George, Santosh Lad, H. K. Patil and several others.

Sources said Shivakumar, while addressing the ministers after Siddaramaiah’s speech, thanked cabinet colleagues for supporting him during his tenure as Karnataka Congress president and sought similar cooperation in the future as well.

“I have come this far as party president because of your support. I request all of you to continue extending the same cooperation in the coming days,” Shivakumar reportedly told the ministers.

According to sources, Shivakumar avoided discussing any contentious political matters during the meeting and instead praised Siddaramaiah’s administration and leadership style.

The emotional breakfast meeting comes at a politically crucial moment for the ruling Congress government, with intense discussions underway over the implementation of the party’s alleged rotational chief minister arrangement in Karnataka.