Siddaramaiah hails SC observation over Amit Shah’s remarks on Muslim quota

"When the matter is being looked into by the court, the Solicitor General or an advocate can give their opinion. Justice Nagaratna had asked why a third person is intervening in this matter?" Siddaramaiah asked.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 9th May 2023 8:17 pm IST
Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Tuesday lauded the Supreme Court for objecting to the statements of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over Muslim quota during the election campaign in Karnataka.

“The Supreme Court has objected to Amit Shah’s irresponsible statement over cancellation of Muslim quota of reservation during campaigning.

“Justice B.V. Nagaratna’s observation to maintain sanctity of the subject when the matter is seized by the court and the political statement in this regard is undesirable is apt,” he said.

He hoped the Union Home Minister would give his opinion carefully in future.

Siddaramaiah maintained that the move of the BJP government to withdraw the reservation of Muslims and distribute it to Lingayats and Vokkaligas is nothing but to bring enmity and hatred between communities.

