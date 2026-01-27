Siddaramaiah loses cool over “DK, DK” slogans at Bengaluru rally

Siddaramaiah had taken part in a protest rally condemning replacing MGNREGA with VB-G RAM G.

Press Trust of India | Posted by Saleha Fatima | Published: 27th January 2026 6:51 pm IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah loses his cool at Bengaluru rally

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday, January 27, lost his cool and shouted at some Youth Congress workers who started raising slogans in favour of Deputy CM D K Shivakumar during a protest rally in the city.

Siddaramaiah, along with Shivakumar, Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, ministers, MPs and legislators took part in the protest condemning replacing Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) with a new rural employment scheme Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajivika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G).

As soon as the chief minister rose from his chair to address the gathering, Congress workers started shouting “DK, DK”. The sloganeering grew louder and louder as he reached the podium to deliver his speech.

Annoyed, the chief minister shouted at the Congress workers asking them to keep quiet, but they did not heed.

“Who are those shouting ‘DK, DK’,” an angry Siddaramaiah asked the Congress leaders.

The compere told the crowd, “The Youth Congress leaders should keep quiet. The chief minister is addressing. We know who you are. Listen to the CM silently.”

They (workers) tried to interrupt Siddaramaiah even after he started his speech.

The ruling Congress in Karnataka has been a witness to the power tussle between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, and several party MLAs and MLCs have lobbied on behalf of the Deputy Chief Minister.

Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar have said they would abide by the party high command’s decision.

Siddaramaiah also said he has full faith that he would complete the five years term and that the high command is on his side.

