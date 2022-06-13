Siddhanth Kapoor tests positive for drugs, detained

Bengaluru: Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor‘s brother Siddhanth Kapoor has been detained by Bengaluru Police for allegedly consuming drugs at a party in the city on Sunday night, Bengaluru City police’s Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Bheemashankar S Guled said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided a hotel on MG Road in the city on Sunday night where a party was hosted.

Samples of people suspected of having consumed drugs were sent for medical tests and Siddhanth’s sample was among six that turned positive.

Police sources said that police were acting on a tipoff when it raided the private hotel.

“Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor’s brother Siddhanth Kapoor has been detained by police. As of now as his samples have come positive for drugs. He’s one among six people to have consumed drugs,” police sources said.

Police said it was unclear whether they had consumed drugs at the hotel or had come to the party after taking drugs outside.

As of now, Siddhanth Kapoor, son of actor Shakti Kapoor, who is also the brother of actress Shraddha Kapoor is in police custody.

In 2020, Shraddha Kapoor was among those who were questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau in actor Sushant Singh Rajput‘s death case over alleged possession of drugs.