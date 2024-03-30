Siddharth Anand removed from Pathaan 2, who’s in?

Mumbai: After blockbuster success of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to play the spy avatar once again in its highly anticipated sequel, Pathaan 2. However, there’s a significant twist: Siddharth Anand, who directed the first film, will not helm the sequel.

According to a report in Peeping Moon, Shah Rukh Khan is expected to commence shooting for Pathaan 2 by the end of this year. Unlike its first part, the sequel will not be under Siddharth Anand’s direction. Instead, Yash Raj Films is strategically choosing a new director to offer a fresh perspective to SRK’s dashing spy character.

Aditya Chopra, the visionary behind YRF’s spy universe, has maintained a tradition of selecting different directors for each sequel. This approach ensures a unique vision and creative input for every installment. While the replacement director for Pathaan 2 remains undisclosed, plans are already underway to kick off production by the year’s end.

Shah Rukh Khan from Pathaan movie (Twitter)

Siddharth Anand’s Ongoing Partnership with YRF

Although Siddharth Anand steps aside from Pathaan 2, his collaboration with YRF continues. Anand is set to direct the much-anticipated crossover film, Tiger Vs Pathaan. Pathaan, released in January 2023, marked Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the big screen after the 2018 movie Zero. Co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Pathaan garnered immense love from audiences and crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark at the box office.

Expanding the YRF Spy Universe

Pathaan 2 will be the eighth film in YRF’s spy universe, following the successful line of Salman Khan‘s “Ek Tha Tiger”, “Tiger Zinda Hai”, “War”, “Pathaan”, and “Tiger 3”. Currently, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR are working on “War 2”, and YRF has an untitled spy universe movie in the pipeline, featuring Alia Bhatt.