Sidharth-Kiara wedding on Feb 6: Here’s the guest list

Jaisalmer: Bollywood stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are rumoured to tie the knot on February 6. The couple remained the talk of the town after they shared the screen together in Shershaah. It is said that the duo fell in love during the shooting of the biographical war film which is based on the life of Vikram Batra, who got killed in Kargil war.

Sid and Kiara will get married at Jaisalmer Suryagarh Palace. It is reported that the couple had reached the venue and preparations are underway to make the event special. Here is the complete list of celebrities and prominent personalities who have been invited to grace the ceremony.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra (Instagram)

Sidharth Malhotra- Kiara Advani wedding guest list

Isha Ambani

Karan Johar

Capt. Vikram Batra’s family

Manisha Malhotra

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput

Rohit Shetty

The pre-wedding functions will happen on February 4 and 5 and it is said that guests and families of Sidharth and Kiara will celebrate the customary mehendi, haldi and sangeet ceremonies.

About Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer

Suryagarh Jaisalmer, also known as the luxurious Gateway to the Thar Desert is successfully preserving the traditional way of life. Sid and Kiara were so impressed by the luxury fort hotel that they chose it as their wedding destination.

The Palace is far from the hustle-bustle of the city and rooms here come in eight different categories – Fort Room, Pavilion Room, Heritage Room, Signature Suite, Luxury Suite, Suryagarh Suite, Jaisalmer Haveli and Thar Haveli. It is also reported that there are around 83 well-appointed rooms in total.