Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna at Taj Krishna, Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The excitement surrounding the much-anticipated upcoming Bollywood “Yodha,” presented by Dharma Productions, reached fever pitch as lead actors Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna reached Hyderabad for an electrifying promotional event.

Sid and Raashi met and interacted with their fans and media at an event hosted at the Taj Krishna Hotel in the heart of Banjara Hills.

During the press conference, Sidharth Malhotra shared, “Being a part of ‘Yodha’ has been an extraordinary journey. The depth of courage and patriotism woven into the film’s narrative is truly inspiring. I’m eagerly looking forward to sharing this cinematic odyssey with audiences.”

Raashii Khanna expressed her excitement stating, “Working on ‘Yodha’ has been an exhilarating experience, and I am grateful for the opportunity to be part of such an impactful story. I am playing a Telugu girl in the film. I can’t wait for audiences to witness it on the big screen.”

Raashi Khanna and Sidharth Malhotra

Recently, the makers had dropped the first song, “Zindagi Tere Naam,” from the movie, and it’s already winning hearts with audiences, who are showing immense love and appreciation for it.

Apart from Siddharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna, Yodha also stars versatile actress Disha Patani. Together, this stellar cast is set to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience that will resonate with audiences of all ages.

The film is directed by the talented duo Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. It is scheduled for release on March 15, 2024.