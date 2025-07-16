Hyderabad: Three years after his death in May 2022, Sidhu Moosewala is making big news again. His team has announced a world tour in 2026 called “Signed To God.” What makes it special? Sidhu will be seen on stage again using hologram technology. Fans will see his digital image perform live across different countries.

What Is the ‘Signed To God’ Tour?

This is not a regular music tour. The team is using new technology like AI and 3D holograms to bring Sidhu’s image to life on stage. Fans will get to enjoy his performances even though he is no longer with us. This is the first time ever an Indian artist will have a tour like this after passing away.

Fans Feel Emotional and Happy

The tour was announced on Sidhu Moosewala’s official Instagram page. It quickly went viral. Fans from all over the world—India, Canada, UK, US—shared old songs and memories. Many said this is a great way to keep his spirit and message alive.

What Can We Expect?

Even though we don’t know the dates or cities yet, fans are guessing:

Hologram concerts of his popular songs

New songs that were never released

Fun experiences using VR and AR

Stories and videos from his life

This tour is not just about music. It’s about celebrating Sidhu Moosewala’s life and voice. The ‘Signed To God’ tour will be one of the most special and emotional events in music history.