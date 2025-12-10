Sigachi factory blast: Telangana HC unhappy with progress of probe

Hyderabad: Expressing dissatisfaction over the ongoing investigation into the Sigachi Industries reactor blast, the Telangana High Court on Tuesday, December 9, pulled up officials for failing to conduct mandatory inspections in hazardous “red zone” factories.

The bench comprising Chief Justice Alok Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin observed that multiple departmental officers were required to inspect such high-risk units, but only a factory inspector had done so in December last year.

The court noted that despite the presence of highly explosive substances exceeding permissible limits, no corrective action was taken.

Judges’ strong remarks against officials

“Where are the Labour Department and the Provident Fund officials? It seems, unless action is taken against a few, the rest will not learn,” the bench remarked. The judges said a strong message must be sent through this incident to ensure accountability across departments.

The court granted two weeks’ time for the officials to submit detailed responses on the lapses and appointed advocate Dominic Fernandez as amicus curiae to assist with further hearings.

The hearing pertains to a petition filed by K Baburao of Hyderabad, seeking transfer of the investigation to a Special Investigation Team (SIT). The petitioner alleged a delay in the probe and non-payment of compensation to victims of the blast that claimed 54 lives, left 28 severely injured, and 8 missing.

Following earlier court directions, DSP S Prabhakar, Inspector Vijay Krishna, and Deputy Inspectors from the Factories Department appeared before the bench. However, the Additional Advocate General and investigating officers were not prepared to answer specific legal questions regarding mandatory laws applicable to red zone industries.

Bench criticises lax enforcement

Criticising the lax enforcement, the bench remarked that such incidents do not occur overnight but result from “long-term negligence and criminal misconduct by officials.”

It directed the investigating agency to question all regulatory departments connected to factory oversight and inform the court if any pressure or interference arises during the probe.

The court adjourned the matter to December 30, instructing investigators to return fully prepared to clarify its doubts and ordering Sigachi Industries to furnish details of the announced compensation payments to victims’ families.