Sigh of relief for imams, muezzins as honorarium released before Eid

Hyderabad: The Telangana government, in coordination with the Waqf Board, has released three months’ honorarium for Imams and Muezzins in the state. A total of Rs.24.04 crore has been disbursed for the months of March, April, and May.

This payment has brought much-needed relief to 16,114 Imams and Muezzins, who had been waiting for their honorarium for the past three months. Each individual has received Rs.15,000, and the amount has been directly credited to their bank accounts.

Chairman of the Telangana Waqf Board, Azmatullah Hussaini, thanked Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka for responding positively to the request to release the pending honorarium before Eid-ul-Adha.

The delay in payments had caused financial hardship for many Imams and Muezzins. With this timely release, just days before Eid, many have expressed relief and gratitude.