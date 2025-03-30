Sikandar leaked online in HD hours before the big Eid release

Mumbai: Sikandar is one of the most awaited movies of the year. Salman Khan, known for giving big movies during Eid, is back with this action film. Directed by AR Murugadoss and starring Rashmika Mandanna, Sikandar released in over 20,000 shows across India — one of the biggest releases ever in Bollywood.
Movie Leaked Online in HD Before Release
Just before the movie came to theatres, Sikandar was leaked online in HD. Piracy websites like Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, and Telegram groups shared the full movie. This shocked the film team and upset many fans.
Film Expert Komal Nahta Speaks
Film expert Komal Nahta called it “a producer’s worst nightmare.” He said the makers removed the movie from 600 websites, but it was too late. The pirated version was already shared by many people.
Even after the leak, many fans are enjoying Sikandar in theatres and calling it a full mass entertainer.