Sikandar leaked online in HD hours before the big Eid release

Mumbai: Sikandar is one of the most awaited movies of the year. Salman Khan, known for giving big movies during Eid, is back with this action film. Directed by AR Murugadoss and starring Rashmika Mandanna, Sikandar released in over 20,000 shows across India — one of the biggest releases ever in Bollywood.

Movie Leaked Online in HD Before Release

Just before the movie came to theatres, Sikandar was leaked online in HD. Piracy websites like Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, and Telegram groups shared the full movie. This shocked the film team and upset many fans.

Film Expert Komal Nahta Speaks

Film expert Komal Nahta called it “a producer’s worst nightmare.” He said the makers removed the movie from 600 websites, but it was too late. The pirated version was already shared by many people.

It’s the worst nightmare for any producer. A film being leaked before its theatrical release. Unfortunately, that’s what happened last evening to Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Sikandar’, slated to release today in cinemas. The producer had the authorities pull the film down from 600 sites… pic.twitter.com/mRA8T4qG23 — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) March 30, 2025

Even after the leak, many fans are enjoying Sikandar in theatres and calling it a full mass entertainer.