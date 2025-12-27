Sikh community marks Guru Gobind Singh’s birth anniversary with fervour

Hyderabad: The 359th Prakash Utsav (birth anniversary) of the tenth and last Sikh Guru Guru Gobind Singh, concluded on Saturday across Telangana.

The event was organised under the aegis of the Prabandhak Committee at the Central Gurudwara Saheb, Gowliguda, where a Vishaal Deewan (mass congregation) was held in front of the gurudwara. It began at 10.30 am and concluded at 4:30 pm. The congregation featured gurbani kirtans and kathas (sermons) by renowned Ragi Jathas,said CGSG president S Inder Singh.

Prominent Sikh preachers, including Satninder Singh, Bodal from Amritsar, Gurvinder Singh from Rudrapur, Ravinder Singh, recited gurbani kirtans and delivered lessons on the teachings of Guru Gobind Singh and called for justice, peace and human dignity in today’s times.

Following the congregation, Guru Ka Langar (community kitchen) was organised.