Sikh community marks Guru Gobind Singh’s birth anniversary with fervour

Following the congregation, Guru Ka Langar (community kitchen) was organised.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 27th December 2025 7:30 pm IST
Hyderabad sikh community
Hyderabad sikh community

Hyderabad: The 359th Prakash Utsav (birth anniversary) of the tenth and last Sikh Guru Guru Gobind Singh, concluded on Saturday across Telangana.

Advertisement

The event was organised under the aegis of the Prabandhak Committee at the Central Gurudwara Saheb, Gowliguda, where a Vishaal Deewan (mass congregation) was held in front of the gurudwara. It began at 10.30 am and concluded at 4:30 pm. The congregation featured gurbani kirtans and kathas (sermons) by renowned Ragi Jathas,said CGSG president S Inder Singh.

Prominent Sikh preachers, including Satninder Singh, Bodal from Amritsar, Gurvinder Singh from Rudrapur, Ravinder Singh, recited gurbani kirtans and delivered lessons on the teachings of Guru Gobind Singh and called for justice, peace and human dignity in today’s times.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

Following the congregation, Guru Ka Langar (community kitchen) was organised.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 27th December 2025 7:30 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button