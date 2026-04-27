Video: Sikh man assaulted, told to ‘get out of country’ in Canada

Toronto: An elderly Sikh man has been assaulted by a youth who yelled racist slurs that “get out of my country” in Canada, prompting police to investigate the “hate-motivated assault”, authorities said.

The incident took place on April 22 in Woodstock, Ontario, and the youth is facing multiple charges for his actions, the Woodstock Police said in a statement.

The attack happened when the elderly man was walking along a sidewalk when he was approached by a youth who shoved him, it said.

Sikh man targetted based on his ethnicity: Police

Police said that the youth targeted the victim based on his ethnicity and yelled racially charged comments and obscenities. The victim was not physically injured, it added.

The investigation determined that the youth unprovokedly assaulted the man.

Following the incident, the youth jumped a fence into the Turtle Island School property before exiting the school area. No students were harmed during the incident, the statement added.

“As a result of the investigation, the youth was arrested following the hate-motivated assault. The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing,” it said.

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Acts of hate have no place in our community: Woodstock Police

The Woodstock Police Service is aware that videos of this incident are circulating on social media, which show the youth repeatedly shouting racist abuse, including, “What the…are you doing in my country?”.

“You ain’t from here, get the…out of my country.”

“Acts of hate have no place in our community. The Woodstock Police Service is committed to ensuring all members of the community feel safe and protected. We encourage anyone who has experienced or witnessed a hate-motivated incident to report it to police,” police said.

“Woodstock Police Service will pursue and hold those who commit hate crimes accountable.”

Footage of the unprovoked attack on an elderly Sikh man in Woodstock Ontario.



He is heard on the phone saying “please help me” while the attacker mocks him and makes death threats.



The suspect has been charged with assault, uttering threats, and criminal harassment as a… pic.twitter.com/JIQixtwtSJ — Navid Khan🇨🇦 (@navtor24) April 24, 2026

Meanwhile, in a statement posted to X, the World Sikh Organisation (WSO) said it is “deeply concerned” regarding the incident and calls the assault “unacceptable.”

The organisation goes on to thank Woodstock police for their quick response.

“As our recent Anti-Sikh Hate Report shows, these incidents are part of a broader pattern. We need systemic action, including better reporting, public education, and coordinated responses from institutions. If you experience or witness hate, report it to the police and to WSO,” the organisation said.