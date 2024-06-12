Sikh man thrashed in Haryana: Police forms SIT

Kaithal: Haryana Police have formed a five-member Special Investigation Team to probe the alleged assault on a Sikh man who has claimed that two men thrashed him and called him a “Khalistani”.

The SIT will be headed by a deputy superintendent of police rank officer, officials said, adding that the CCTV footage of the area where the alleged incident took place was being analysed to trace the accused who are yet to be identified.

Strict action will be taken against the culprits once they are nabbed, Superintendent of Police, Kaithal, Upasana told reporters here on Wednesday.

We have announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for information leading to the arrest of the two accused, she added.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) have condemned the incident and called for immediate action against the culprits.

According to the police complaint, the victim was waiting at a railway-level crossing here when the incident took place on Monday evening.

As the gates opened and traffic started moving, the man had an argument with two motorcycle-borne youths. The matter escalated and a fight broke out between them.

“They abused me and called me a Khalistani. One person got down from the motorcycle and hit me with bricks,” the victim, who was hospitalised, told reporters on Tuesday.