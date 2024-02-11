Sikhs voice anger as Maharashtra govt amends Nanded Gurdwara Act

The Maharashtra government’s recent decision to make amendments to the Nanded Sikh Gurudwara Sachkhand Sri Hazur Apchalnagar Sahib Act, 1956, has received condemnation from the Sikh community calling it a “sad and a direct interference” in their affairs.

On Sunday, February 11, the Sikh community hit the roads protesting against the amendment and the Eknath Shinde government in Nanded district.

What is the issue?

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) consists of 17 members, including four nominated SGPC members, four members from the Sachkhand Hazur Khalsa Diwan, two Sikh members from the Parliament, one from Chief Khalsa Diwan, three directly elected from the seven districts of Marathwada, one member each from Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, and the Nanded district collector.

However, the new amendment gives the state government the power to nominate 12 members out of the 17. While SGPC can now nominate only two instead of the earlier 4, three will be elected.

There will be no Sikh representation from the Parliament and other organisations.

The SGPC alleges that the new amendment will give more power to the government on who comes on board thus influencing its decisions, which “they will not tolerate”.

What is the Gurudwara Sachkhand Board, Nanded?

The Takhat Hazur Sahib gurdwara in Nanded holds an esteemed place in the Sikh religion. It is the place where the 10th Guru of Sikhs, Guru Gobind Singh, passed away. It is also called one of the five Takhats (high temporal seats) of the Sikh religion.

The Gurudwara Sachkhand Board manages the religious place. The Maharashtra government allocates Rs 100 crore and property worth crores in its annual budget, the Indian Express reported.

‘No regard for Sikh community’

Calling the amendment as ‘misleading’, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami told media persons on Sunday the Eknath Shinde government has no regard for the Sikh community.

“The truth is that they want to take the management of the Gurdwara into its own hands. By hurting the sentiments of the Sikh community, a hostile atmosphere is created in the country, which is not in the nation’s interest. The Maharashtra government should seriously consider this issue and decide according to their opinion after meeting with the representative Sikh organisations,” he said.

Not the first time

In 2015, the Sikh community in Nanded came out in protest against the BJP-led Maharashtra government’s interference by amending Section 11 of the 1956 Act, which grants itself the power to directly appoint the board’s president. This role was previously elected by its members through election.

The Maharashtra government’s butting into the affairs of SPGA resulted in protests in the state after which a government nominee was nominated as the board’s president.