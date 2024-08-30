Sikkim: 4 held, including 3 minors for ‘sexually harassing’ specially-abled woman

Gangtok: The Sikkim Police on Thursday arrested a man and detained three minors for allegedly sexually harassing an elderly specially-abled woman, an officer said.

The group has also been accused of uploading video footage of the alleged act on social media, he said.

The incident at Jorethang town bus parking complex took place on August 26.

After seeing the viral video, a member of the 61-year-old woman’s family filed a complaint with the Jorethang Police Station on Wednesday, the police officer said.

While the 19-year-old man was arrested, the three other minors in the age group of 16 and 18 were detained.

They will be produced before a judicial magistrate on Friday, he added.