Silent rally in Kolkata on RG Kar victim’s birthday, demanding justice

Kolkata: Doctors and people in Kolkata on Sunday, February 9, took out a silent rally on the first birthday of the RG Kar hospital medic since her death last year, and demanded justice for her.

The rally, which started from College Square near the Calcutta University campus, was halted at the gate of the state-run medical facility in north Kolkata by security personnel.

A large contingent of Kolkata Police personnel outside the hospital and CISF jawans inside its premises were deployed. Officials spoke to the participants, who had wanted to walk to a point inside the premises, where a plaque was put up in memory of the medic by her colleagues.

The CISF has been guarding the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on an order of the Supreme Court, following the post-graduate trainee’s rape and murder that had sparked a nationwide outrage and protests.

The day also marks the completion of six months of the crime that took place on August 9, 2024.

The parents of the victim also participated in another rally in North 24 Parganas district to commemorate her birthday.

Maintaining that they were not satisfied with the probe conducted by the CBI in the rape-murder incident, the parents said they want “anyone else involved in the crime to be arrested and legal proceedings initiated”.

Following investigation and trial, a sessions court had recently convicted and sentenced Sanjay Roy, the sole accused in the case, to life term till death.

The participants of the rally had their mouths covered with black clothes, as they held placards demanding justice for the victim.

One of the organisers of the march under the banner of ‘Abhaya Manch’ said the rally was a silent one in view of the Class 10 West Bengal school board examinations starting Monday.

The West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front also set up an ‘Abhaya Clinic’, a health camp, in North 24 Parganas district, to mark the birthday of their colleague.

“Over 110 patients have already availed services at ‘Abhaya Clinic’, and each one of them was handed a sapling. Our sister loved plants and had dedicated her life to serving people,” a junior doctor said.

“The culprits have robbed us of our joy. We used to celebrate her birthday at night after she returned from work. Now, our only mission in life is to seek justice,” the victim’s parents said.