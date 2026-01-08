Silo-based grain storage to be introduced in Telangana to combat harvest loss

Hyderabad: Telangana Irrigation, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy on Thursday, January 8, proposed a silo-based grain storage system project across the state to prevent post-harvest losses.

During a high-level review meeting with the department at the BR Ambedkar Secretariat, the minister stated that the project aims to create a storage capacity of 20 lakh tonne. “The primary objective is to prevent post-harvest losses, which have long plagued our farmers and the supply chain,” Reddy said.

The silo tanks, which are structures typically made of steel and designed for bulk storage of grain, will be equipped to store major crops such as rice, maize and soybeans, the Irrigation Minister added.

Explaining the technical aspects of the silo system, Reddy said it comes with integrated cleaning and drying units to preserve grain quality. He emphasised that the fully mechanised system allows for scientific storage for up to two years without any manual handling, preventing damage caused by high moisture levels.

Reddy observed that the existing practice of directly transporting procured paddy to rice mills often results in delays in milling, leading to spoilage due to the absence of scientific storage facilities there. He said the silo system would address these issues by ensuring the removal of moisture content and long-term preservation, leading to better market prices for aged rice.

Referring to the wider impact of Telangana’s policies, including the Rs 500 bonus for fine rice and its distribution through the Public Distribution System (PDS), he said these measures had helped curb food inflation at the national level.

“These measures have contributed to a significant reduction in food inflation across India, providing stability at a time when many countries are grappling with food shortages and high inflation,” he said.

Meanwhile, Reddy also noted that on the economic side, the project has major potential for quick returns, revealing that the state government faces a loss of Rs 5,000 crore annually.

“By preventing these inefficiencies, the entire project cost is expected to be recovered within just one year,” Reddy said.

The Irrigation Minister also stressed the advantages of silos over traditional godowns, which have enhanced grain quality and a projected lifespan of 20 years. The department officials are expected to finalise the project’s implementation plan, with construction to follow soon, he said.