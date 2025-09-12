Since 1998: A look inside Hyderabad’s first shawarma spot

Shawarma may be found on nearly every corner of Hyderabad today, but back in the 90s, it was still a novelty. Tucked away in the busy lanes of Malakpet, Feel in Saudia introduced shawarma to locals long before it became a citywide craze. With its humble counter, steady stream of customers, and rolls priced for everyday cravings, the shop quickly became a landmark for food lovers.

Siasat.com traces the journey of Feel in Saudia and how it grew to become one of Hyderabad’s most iconic shawarma joints.

A nostalgic bite

Talk to anyone who has lived around Malakpet for over a decade, and you will hear this name in nostalgic tones. “15-20 years ago, Feel in Saudia was the only place we knew that was serving shawarma,” Mazhar, a self-proclaimed foodie, tells Siasat.com.

First started in 1998 in Malakpet, this shawarma spot began as a modest counter with a handful of items on the menu. Hyderabad was still warming up to Middle Eastern flavours, and its juicy meat wrapped in mayonnaise and garlic sauce won instant fans. Word spread quickly and so Feel in Saudia expanded to other locations, including Nampally, Yakuthpura and Shah Ali Banda.

Today, it is touted as the first spot to sell shawarmas in Hyderabad, making it a landmark not just for taste but also for the city’s culinary history.

What makes it still special?

At Feel In Saudia Shawarma, the food is a testament to its legacy. One of the standout items on their menu is the Samoli Beef Shawarma. This dish features tender beef slices marinated in a blend of spices, wrapped in a soft samoli, and topped with dollops of mayonnaise.

Other popular choices are their Rumali Beef Shawarma, Double Beef Shawarma and Chicken Shawarma. While the focus remains on these signature shawarmas, the eatery also offers a selection of sides and beverages to complement your meal. The casual, street-side setting adds to the authentic experience, making it a favourite among locals.

Feel In Saudia is not just a shawarma joint, it is a slice of Hyderabad’s culinary history. From its humble beginnings in 1998 to becoming one of the city’s most iconic street food spots, it has remained true to its flavours, its loyal customers, and its old-world charm. In a city that constantly reinvents its food scene, it is a reminder that some classics never go out of style.

