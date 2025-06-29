Singareni accident insurance scheme sets national example: Dy CM

Hyderabad: Deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has described the accident insurance scheme implemented by Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) as a model for the entire nation.

The scheme, which provides accident insurance coverage of up to Rs 1.20 crore, aims to ensure financial security for the families of workers who lose their lives in unforeseen accidents, preventing them from falling into distress.

Bhatti Vikramarka made these remarks while handing over a cheque of Rs 1.20 crore to Latha, the wife of Pendri Ranjith Kumar, a support staff member from the Ramagundam-1 area who recently died in a road accident.

Ranjith Kumar’s eligibility for the scheme stemmed from his salary account with the State Bank of India, and the insurance payout was made based on his nomination.

The initiative is part of a broader employee welfare effort by SCCL, which has partnered with banks to ensure all employees with salary accounts are covered under the accident insurance scheme.

Additionally, SCCL has extended similar insurance coverage to contract workers, offering up to Rs 40 lakh in accidental insurance, further broadening the scope of its welfare measures.

The cheque handover event was attended by several senior officials, including Principal Secretary of the Energy Department Naveen Mittal, SCCL CMD N Balaram, and representatives from REDCO and SBI, highlighting the collaborative effort behind this significant welfare initiative.