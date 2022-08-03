Singer Abdu Rozik announces his Bollywood debut with Salman Khan

Mumbai: Salman Khan’s upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali (Bhaijaan) is abuzz around the internet for several reasons, be it for the cast, the title, or the producer. It is turning out to be the most inconclusive project to date as the key details of the film are yet to be confirmed. Despite all that, the shoot of the film has been going on with full pomp and show.

Now, the latest update on the film is that popular social media sensation and singer Abdu Rozik has been roped in ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’.

Yes, you read that right! The world’s smallest singer, who has created a huge uproar in India after his performance with AR Rahman at Dubai Expo 2020, will be making his Bollywood debut alongside superstar Salman Khan.

Abdu Rozik took to Instagram to share the good news. In the video clip that is now going viral, Abdu Rozik can be seen spraying perfume on himself and saying, “Now, I am ready for Bhaijaan”.

Furthermore, in a press meet recently, Abdu Rozik confirmed the news and said, “I am very happy, thanks to Salman Khan. I am working on a movie with Salman Khan, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali (also called Bhaijaan).”

When asked what role he will be playing in the film, he smiled and said, “Gangster”.

For the unversed, Abdu Rozik is from Tajikistan and rose to prominence after his fight with fellow internet sensation Hasbulla Magomedov. The video went viral and quickly became a hot topic of discussion. The artist has more than 2.5 million followers on Instagram.

Speaking about Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, apart from Salman Khan, the film also has Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal, and Siddharth Nigam in important roles. It is directed by Farhad Samji.