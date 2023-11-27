Singer Anuj Gurwara’s ‘Hum Biryani Hain’ message for Telangana voters

Hyderabad: Popular playback singer Anuj Gurwara on Monday delivered a unique message of ‘unity’ for the people of Telangana who are going to vote in the Assembly elections to be held on November 30.

The Filmfare award winner in a video message, compared the people of the state to the ingredients required to cook a Hyderabadi biryani, the state’s most popular delicacy.

Describing the process of cooking a Hyderabadi biryani in Dakhni, Anuj said that first the rice, meat, masalas, onions, and ghee spread in layers inside a biryani handi and then is sealed using flour. After that, it is put on burning coal for the dum process to begin.

“Then the flavour of the meat spreads to the rice, the ghee’s flavour to the onions and the masala and the flavours of the masala to the meat. And, after a while, once you open the lid, the scent just turns my mouth watery. This is how Hyderabadi Biryani emerges, a wholesome all-in-one dish” he remarked.

Comparing the Biryani with unity, Anuj said that these ingredients would only get a great taste if they were cooked together and served together just like how the city of Hyderabad is. “Our city is a wholesome all in one city,” he added.

“You cannot govern us or maximise our potential by dividing us. We live together because of our spirit. That’s the city we are. New city, old city and many more Hyderabads that we have are all ingredients of this wholesome dish. This is why Hyderabad has always been known as the city of love. Everybody has space to live here. People from across the world have come here, settled down years ago and have become Hyderabadis,” he said.

Anuj further said that the city of Hyderabad embraces people of all kinds irrespective of the clothes they wear and the belief systems they hold. “…No imposition here. The only condition is that we all live together, celebrate our festivals together, work hard together, eat great food together and also fight with each other, together. But when our roads are flooded due to rain, we will also question the government together. But we will only accept leaders that respect social, communal harmony in the state,” he said.

“There is lots of development, but you cannot put a price tag on peace. On November 30, vote for people who will maintain the peace and harmony here in Hyderabad….Hum Hyderabad hain, Hum Telangana hain, Hum Biryani hai…..vote for being together,” he said, ending his message.