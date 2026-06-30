Singer Jasmine Sandlas under fire after Hyderabad concert

Hyderabad: Jasmine Sandlas’ Hyderabad concert has sparked backlash online, with several attendees taking to social media to express disappointment over the overall experience.

The Punjabi singer performed at Quake Arena on June 27, but the night reportedly did not go as fans expected. Many concertgoers claimed the show began much later than scheduled, with Jasmine allegedly taking the stage only around 11:20 pm despite the event being expected to start at 8 pm.

Soon after the performance, fans began sharing their frustration online. Apart from the delay, some also alleged that the singer lip-synced during the show and ended her act without addressing the crowd’s anger.

One fan wrote that they had been excited to watch her live, but felt let down after waiting for hours only to see what they claimed was a lip-synced performance.

“I was a big fan of her but literally disappointed so much!! The show was supposed to start at 8 pm, but Jasmine Sandlas came at 11:20 with no acknowledgement or apology at all. Three hours late!!” a fan wrote.

The incident has now triggered criticism not just against Jasmine, but also the organisers, with many questioning the planning, crowd management and lack of communication at the venue.

As of now, Jasmine Sandlas and the event team have not publicly reacted to the allegations.