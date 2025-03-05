Singer Kalpana hospitalized in Hyderabad after suicide attempt

Hyderabad: Playback singer Kalpana Raghavendar has been hospitalized following a suicide attempt. She was reportedly found unconscious in her Hyderabad residence after her home remained locked for two days, raising concerns among the security staff of her housing complex.

When attempts to contact her failed, the residents’ association reached out to her husband, who was in Chennai at the time and unable to assist. Subsequently, the police were informed and forced entry into her home, discovering her unconscious.

She was immediately rushed to a private hospital, where, as per reports, she is currently on ventilator support.

Kalpana’s husband has since returned to Hyderabad, and prominent members of the music community have visited her in the hospital, though they refrained from speaking to the media. Reports suggest she may have consumed sleeping pills, though the reasons behind the incident remain unknown.

Kalpana, a celebrated playback singer and daughter of renowned musician TS Raghavendra, began her career at the age of five.

Over the years, she has collaborated with legendary composers such as Ilaiyaraaja and AR Rahman and recorded over 1,500 songs across multiple languages.

She gained widespread recognition after winning Star Singer in 2010 and later participated in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 1. Apart from singing, she has also judged music reality shows and appeared briefly in films like Punnagai Mannan. Some of her recent songs include “Kodi Parakura Kaalam,” “Penne Neeyum,” and “Thirupachi Arivaala.”