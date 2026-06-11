Hyderabad: Popular singer Salman Ali has sparked a fresh debate online after opening up about a possible retirement from music during a recent podcast interview.

In a clip shared by Ek Mulakat Aapke Saath, Salman spoke about his elder brother, who reportedly completed Haj and later stepped away from singing to focus more on his faith and spiritual path.

During the conversation, the interviewer asked Salman, “Aap toh nahi chodhoge na?” To this, Salman replied, “Waqt aayega jab chodh dunga.” He added that when he reaches that stage in life, he may give up music and dedicate himself to Ibadat and walking on “Allah ke raaste.”

The interviewer further asked him whether he believes singing is considered haram in Islam. Salman responded by saying, “Woh baat aur hai, par haram cheezein kahan nahi ho rahi.”

His statement has now divided social media. While some users feel Salman is moving in the right direction and appreciated his honesty about faith, others criticised him for continuing music now and planning to leave it later after making money from the industry.

The clip has triggered a larger conversation online about faith, career, music and personal choices, with many saying that Salman Ali’s statement was deeply personal, while others questioned the timing and contradiction behind it.

About Salman Khan

Salman Ali is one of India’s most celebrated young playback singers, best known for winning Indian Idol Season 10 in 2018. Born into a family with a deep-rooted musical legacy in Haryana, he first gained recognition as the runner-up of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs in 2011. Known for his powerful vocals and versatility across Sufi, classical and Bollywood music, Salman has sung popular tracks such as Awara from Dabangg 3 and Jai He from Satellite Shankar. Apart from playback singing, he is a sought-after live performer and television mentor, earning admiration for both his talent and humble nature.