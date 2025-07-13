Singer Sreerama Chandra in talks for Bigg Boss 19? Here’s what we know

Mumbai: Singer-actor Sreerama Chandra is reportedly being considered for the popular reality show “Bigg Boss 19.”

A source close to the show revealed that Chandra is in talks with the makers of the reality series. An insider was quoted as saying, “His journey in Bigg Boss Telugu won him a loyal and passionate fan base, and the Hindi version is looking to tap into that layered personality he brings to the screen. He’s seen as both grounded and observant—traits that resonate deeply with audiences, especially in high-stakes environments like the Bigg Boss house.”

The source also suggested that Chandra is among the names being considered for the upcoming season of ‘Bigg Boss.’ The makers are reportedly aiming to cast participants who strike a balance between pan-India popularity and strong performance credibility. Known for his calm demeanor and sharp game sense, the singer had a memorable journey on Bigg Boss Telugu 5, where he made it to the finals and earned widespread praise.

Sreerama Chandra is known for winning “Indian Idol 5” and for his stint on the reality show “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.”

The insider revealed that while the main lineup for “Bigg Boss 19,” hosted by Salman Khan, is said to feature popular television personalities like Ram Kapoor, Munmun Dutta, and digital star Mr. Faisu. The makers are intentionally holding back a few surprise entries for dramatic impact later in the season. If Sreerama Chandra joins the show, it would represent one of the franchise’s most notable cross-industry additions in recent times.

Several well-known personalities from television, Bollywood, and the influencer community are reportedly in discussions with the makers of the upcoming reality show. Several names being speculated as contestants this season include Dheeraj Dhoopar, Anita Hassanandani, Ashish Vidyarthi, Apoorva Mukhija, Gaurav Taneja, Kanika Mann, Krishna Shroff, and Raj Kundra.

This season is likely to have a lineup of 15 contestants, with an additional 3 to 5 wild card entries expected to enter the house. “Bigg Boss 19” is set to premiere in late August 2025.