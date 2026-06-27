Singer Sunitha clarifies ‘my body, my wish’ remarks after backlash

Hyderabad: Tollywood singer Sunitha has finally responded to the controversy around her recent comments on women’s freedom, dressing, and the popular phrase “My Body, My Wish.” Her remarks became a hot topic on social media after many felt that her words could be seen as victim blaming.

What Did Singer Sunitha Say?

In a recent interview, Sunitha spoke about women’s freedom and the way society looks at dressing choices. While explaining her point, she said that if someone says “my body, my wish,” some people may also think “his eyes, his wish.”

This comment did not go well with many social media users. Several netizens said that such statements shift the responsibility from wrongdoers to women. The issue became bigger after singer and dubbing artist Chinmayi Sripaada reacted to it.

Why Did Chinmayi React?

Chinmayi, who has always been vocal about women’s safety and the MeToo movement, said that comments about women’s clothes can damage the larger fight for women’s rights. She felt that the focus should be on people who harass women, not on what women wear.

She also said that such statements may make society blame women instead of questioning the wrong behaviour of men.

Sunitha Gives Clarification

After the criticism, Sunitha released a video and explained her intention. She said she respects Chinmayi and understands why her words may have been misunderstood.

Sunitha clarified that she know the real meaning of “My Body, My Wish.” According to her, it means every person has full right, control, and responsibility over their own body. She said she never wanted to support harassment or wrong behaviour.

Sunitha said she was only talking about the present reality of society. She added that we still live in a world where some people look at women in an uncomfortable way. Her point, she said, was only about being careful in such surroundings.

She also strongly said that if anyone crosses limits in the name of freedom, she would be among the first people to oppose them. Sunitha added that she has also faced uncomfortable situations in life and will never support harassment against women.

The issue has now divided netizens. Some people are supporting Sunitha’s clarification, while others still feel that her original words were problematic. However, the discussion has once again brought women’s safety, freedom, and social responsibility into focus.