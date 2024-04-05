SIO holds protest for Palestine in Hyderabad, raises awareness on Israeli products

Hyderabad: Amid the Israel-Palestine conflict, a protest was held in Masab Tank on Friday, April 5, by a group of youths in support of the rights of the Palestinian people, urging everyone to give up Israeli products.

The protest for Palestine began shortly after the congregational Friday prayers held at a local mosque in Hyderabad. Pertinently, the last Friday of Ramzan marks Al-Quds Day, an annual, international day to express support for Palestine and against Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestinian territories.

The youths held up banners that read “Boycott for Palestine,” “Stop Funding Genocide,” and raised slogans like “From the River to the Sea, Palestine will be Free,” “Israel Murdabad,” and “Boycott Israel.”

The demonstration was organized by the Students Islamic Organization (SIO), Telangana.

SIO, Telangana organises a protest against Israel on Al-Quds Day (Photo: siasat.com/arsalannazir)

“Israel has been committing crimes against Palestinian people for the last 75 years. After the recent war broke out between Israel and Palestine on October 7 last year, more than 33,000 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children,” a representative of SIO Telangana said.

Hyderabad: Amid the #Israel #Palestine conflict, a demonstration was held in Masab Tank on Friday, April 5, by a group of youths in support of the rights of the #Palestinian people.



The youths held up banners that read '#Boycott Israel.



The protest call was given by SOI pic.twitter.com/9JY6IzS7qw — Arsalan Nazir (@okayarsalan) April 5, 2024

“Therefore, we have come here in support of Palestine and to protest against the bombardment of Gaza by Israel.”

“We have started a ‘Boycott for Palestine’ campaign, urging the people of Telangana not to purchase Israeli products so that we can end Israel’s barbarity toward Palestinians. We appeal to all the people to become a part of this campaign,” he said.

Also Read Israeli strike that killed 106 in Gaza a war crime: HRW probe

After Hamas conducted an invasive raid on October 7, 2023, which killed 1200 people in Israel. In response, Israel launched aerial bombardment along with ground assaults in the territory. A blockade on fuel, food, water, and medical facilities was imposed in Gaza.

Under the guise of wiping out Hamas, Israel’s defense forces have killed over 33,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and over 2 million Palestinians have been displaced since the outbreak of war.