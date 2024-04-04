Israeli strike that killed 106 in Gaza a war crime: HRW probe

The Israel strike that killed 106 people in Gaza is being investigated as an apparent war crime, according to a probe by Human Rights Watch (HRW).

The strike, which occurred during Israel’s war on Gaza, resulted in the death of 106 civilians, including women and children. The investigation found that the attack was disproportionate and indiscriminate, constituting a war crime under international humanitarian law.

The HRW report also highlights the use of untested Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems in the Gaza war, which Marc Owen Jones, assistant professor at Hamad bin Khalifa University, has described as an AI-assisted genocide.

The UN has paused night-time aid operations in Gaza, and calls for Israel to be held accountable for the deadly attack on a food aid convoy continue.

The Israeli strike that killed 106 civilians in Gaza is not the only incident being investigated for potential war crimes. Numerous allegations of war crimes have been levied against Israel for its actions against civilians during its war with Hamas.

An Israeli airstrike in central Gaza killed seven aid workers with the international food charity World Central Kitchen.



The UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory has stated that there is already clear evidence of war crimes committed in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including those being investigated by the International Criminal Court’s authorities.

In addition to the investigation of specific incidents, several actions taken by the Israeli army during the Gaza war have been characterised as collective punishment, a war crime prohibited by treaty in both international and non-international armed conflicts.

The international community has condemned Israel’s actions in Gaza, with the UN condemning the violence committed by Israeli forces and proposing an investigation

The UN Human Rights Council’s independent commission found that of the 489 cases of violence committed by Israeli security forces, only two were possibly justified as responses to danger.