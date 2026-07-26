SIR digitisation crosses 50 pc in Hyderabad as deadline nears

Digitisation percentage in Hyderabad is the lowest, while other districts, including Medchal-Malkajgiri and Ranga Reddy, have performed better.

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Crowd of people at Hyderabad ticket counter with vaccination certificates in the background.
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Hyderabad: The digitisation process in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Hyderabad crossed 50 percent as the last date for the enumeration phase nears.

According to the latest status report released on July 25, while 100 percent of Enumeration Forms (EFs) have been distributed in Hyderabad, 24,03,008 forms have been digitised out of the district’s 47,36,669 electors. The digitisation rate in the city has reached 50.73 percent.

Lowest SIR digitisation in Hyderabad

The digitisation percentage in Hyderabad is the lowest, while other districts, including Medchal-Malkajgiri and Ranga Reddy, have performed better.

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In Medchal-Malkajgiri, the digitisation rate stands at 54.89 percent. Ranga Reddy stood at 59.21 percent.

Top-performing districts

On the other hand, several districts have reported much higher progress. Yadadri Bhuvanagiri topped the state with 92.74 percent digitisation, followed by Jangaon (89.53 percent), Medak (88.86 percent) and Mahabubabad (88.24 percent).

Across Telangana, there are 3,38,26,436 voters. So far, 2,49,43,448 forms have been digitised. This has taken the overall digitisation rate to 73.75 percent.

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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