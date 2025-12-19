SIR in Gujarat: Draft electoral roll to be published on December 19

Gandhinagar: The process of preparing the draft electoral roll under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2025 in Gujarat has entered its final stage, with the updated draft scheduled to be published on December 19, the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Gujarat, said.

The Special Intensive Revision exercise was conducted across the state from October 27, 2025, in accordance with the directions of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The enumeration phase, which was initially scheduled to conclude earlier, was extended till December 14, allowing an additional three days for the return of forms. State election authorities said the exercise has now achieved 100 per cent completion in both enumeration and verification.

During the revision drive, enumeration forms were distributed to 5.08 crore voters, of which 4.34 crore voters returned the forms. All returned forms have been fully digitised, officials said.

According to election authorities, around 44.45 lakh voters could not be mapped during the exercise. All 33 districts recorded full completion of the enumeration process, covering all 182 Assembly constituencies in Gujarat.

As part of the verification process, meetings were held between Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and Booth Level Agents (BLAs) of recognised political parties to ensure transparency and accuracy. Following these meetings, constituency-wise voter lists were uploaded on the websites of the respective District Election Officers and on the CEO Gujarat website, enabling voters to verify their details district-wise.

By the final stage of verification, authorities identified 18,07,277 deceased voters, 9,69,813 voters who were absent from their registered addresses, and 40,26,010 voters who had permanently migrated.

In addition, 3,81,534 duplicate voters were detected and flagged during the process.

The CEO’s office said Gujarat has recorded a strong performance in the Special Intensive Revision campaign, which aims to ensure a clean, accurate and inclusive electoral roll ahead of future elections.

Following the publication of the draft electoral roll on December 19, the claims and objections period will remain open from December 19, 2025, to January 18, 2026.

Eligible Indian citizens whose names do not appear in the draft roll can apply for inclusion by submitting Form 6 along with Aadhaar proof. The Election Commission has reiterated that enrolment of a voter’s name at more than one place in the electoral roll is a punishable offence and urged citizens to carefully verify their details during the claims and objections period.