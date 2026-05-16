SIR in Telangana: Door to door enumeration from June 25

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Electoral Officer C Sudharsan Reddy, IAS, on Saturday, May 16, briefed the media on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls to be carried out in the state, announcing that house-to-house enumeration will begin on June 25.

Speaking at a press conference at the Conference Hall, BRKR Bhavan, Reddy outlined the detailed schedule and process for the exercise, which is part of Phase III of the nationwide SIR announced by the Election Commission of India on May 14, covering 16 states and three Union Territories.

As per the schedule, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will conduct house-to-house enumeration from June 25 to July 24. Each BLO is required to make at least three visits to every household. The draft electoral roll will be published on July 31, following which a period for filing claims and objections will remain open until August 30.

The notice phase, including issuance, hearing, verification, and disposal of claims and objections by Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), will run concurrently from July 31 to September 28. The final electoral roll will be published on October 1.

During the enumeration phase, BLOs will distribute partially pre-printed Enumeration Forms to existing electors, assist them in filling the forms, and collect them. No documents other than the Enumeration Form are to be collected during this phase.

Electors can also fill out and submit the form online through the Election Commission’s website. New electors seeking inclusion must submit Form 6 along with a Declaration Form.

Following publication of the draft rolls, EROs will issue notices to electors who could not be linked or where discrepancies are found.

Such electors will be required to submit documents based on their birth category. Those born in India before July 1, 1987, must provide any one document establishing the date or place of birth. Those born between July 1, 1987 and December 2, 2004, must additionally provide the same for either parent. Those born after December 2, 2004, must produce documents for both parents.

Accepted documents include government or PSU identity cards, birth certificates, passports, educational certificates, permanent residence certificates, caste certificates, and family registers, among others.

As of date, Telangana has a total electorate of 3,39,24,664 across 119 Assembly constituencies, with 35,985 polling stations spread across 19,942 locations. The state has 33 District Election Officers, 119 Electoral Registration Officers, and 35,985 BLOs to carry out the exercise. Pre-SIR elector mapping has been completed for 64.38 percent of electors, covering 2,18,39,741 out of the total 3,39,24,664 registered voters.

Electors needing assistance can call the toll-free Voter Helpline Number 1950 or use the Book a Call with BLO facility on the ECI website or the ECINET app.

Additional CEO Dr Vasam Venkateswar Reddy, Additional Secretary to the Government Shankar, Assistant Secretary AS Chary, and other senior officials were present at the press conference.