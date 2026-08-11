SIR may shrink Hyderabad voter list by 40 pc as 19 lakh flagged

Hyderabad: The ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls may shrink the Hyderabad voter list by around 40 percent.

Various reasons are behind the dip. One of the predominant reasons for the massive deletion is people falling under the ASDD (Absent, Shifted, Duplication and Death) category.

Other reasons are lack of awareness and the prevailing monsoon season in the city.

SIR may remove 19 lakh from Hyderabad voter list

As per the “Status report on SIR” shared by the Telangana Chief Electoral Officer at 6 pm on Monday, which was the last date to submit the enumeration form, 58.89 percent of forms have been digitised.

Out of 47,36,669 voters on the electoral rolls before the beginning of the SIR, the forms of 27,89,214 were digitised.

The rest of them, which is over 41 percent, will be deleted. However, they have an option to fill FORM 6 during the ‘claims and objection’ period, which will begin on August 17.

Over 73 lakh flagged across Telangana

Across Telangana, the number is huge. Till Monday, over 73 lakh forms were yet to be digitised.

As per the status report, out of 3,38,26,448 electors before the SIR process, the forms of 2,64,87,214 voters were digitised. The SIR process is likely to shrink the Telangana voter list by over 21 percent.

Among the 73,39,234 uncollectable forms, 9,22,230 are for deceased voters, 11,25,546 are absent, 45,18,961 are permanently shifted, 6,70,203 are already enrolled, and 1,02,294 are for other reasons.

Also Read SIR notices: Hyderabad sees rush for Family Register Certificates

District-wise, the percentage dip in electors from the voter list is highest in Hyderabad, which is over 41 percent during the SIR.

Hyderabad is followed by Medchal-Malkajgiri, which may see a dip in voter entries by over 36 percent. Ranga Reddy comes third in terms of shrinkage in the voter list, as it may lose over 34 percent of entries.

Following is the list of the top five districts whose voter lists may shrink drastically.

Districts Total electors before SIR Enumeration forms digitized Hyderabad 4736669 2789214 (58.89 percent) Medchal-Malkajgiri 2979130 1905832 (63.97 percent) Ranga Reddy 3699743 2410850 (65.16 percent) Vikharabad 1017671 807233 (79.32 percent) Sangareddy 1457436 1158780 (79.51 percent) Based on the status report by Telangana CEO as of 6 pm on August 10.

It remains to be seen how many will be added during the claims and objection phase, which is set to begin on August 17.