SIR should not be viewed through political lens: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy has defended the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, saying the exercise is being unnecessarily viewed through a political lens by some leaders.

In a statement issued on Thursday, June 25, following the launch of the revision process in Telangana, Kishan Reddy said the exercise is aimed solely at ensuring that voter lists remain transparent and credible.

He alleged that certain political leaders were making baseless accusations against the revision process and said such criticism was unwarranted. “Every eligible citizen must have the right to vote. At the same time, illegal and fake voter IDs must be removed to safeguard democracy. This is a responsibility shared by all,” he said.

The Union Minister called upon BJP MPs, MLAs and party workers to actively participate in the exercise under the guidance of BJP national president Nitin Nabin and Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao.

He urged party workers to remain vigilant and ensure that not a single fake voter is included in the revised electoral rolls.